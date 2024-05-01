Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

