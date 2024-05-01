Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 438,986 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 1.1 %

LNTH stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.