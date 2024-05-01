Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

