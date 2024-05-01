Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

