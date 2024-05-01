Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,633,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

