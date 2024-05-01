Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 2.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

