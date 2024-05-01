Linda M. Houston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) Director Linda M. Houston purchased 1,000 shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,357.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

About Virginia National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

