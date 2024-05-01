Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

LYV stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

