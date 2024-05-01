Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$157.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$146.00 to C$148.27 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$153.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$155.32.

Shares of L stock opened at C$150.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$148.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market cap of C$46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$154.70.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

