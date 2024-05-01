Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 309,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 448,332 shares.The stock last traded at $79.05 and had previously closed at $79.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 457,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

