Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Longeveron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Longeveron

In related news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company's stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

