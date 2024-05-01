Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Centerspace by 18.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

