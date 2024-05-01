Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,700 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

