Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 41,400 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 181,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $745.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.