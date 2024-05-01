Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $394,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $824,667. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

