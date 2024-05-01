Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $444,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $258,509. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

