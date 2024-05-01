Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $637.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

