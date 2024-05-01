Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $803.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Titan International

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.