Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $349,000 Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Artivion by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $66,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AORT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

