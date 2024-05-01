Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $402,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. CWM LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Whirlpool by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

