Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $483.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $360.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

