LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.50% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 650.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

