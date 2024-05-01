Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $46,000 Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 611,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 465,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 245,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

