MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.56-0.62 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTSI opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

