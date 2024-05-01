Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

