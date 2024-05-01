Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Down 2.0 %

MCS stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCS

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.