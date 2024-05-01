Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
