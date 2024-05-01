Mark Zeptner Sells 691,503 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Zeptner sold 691,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.39), for a total value of A$1,459,071.33 ($959,915.35).

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

