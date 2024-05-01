Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.20, for a total value of $846,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTHR opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

