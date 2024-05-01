Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Masimo worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 1.3 %

Masimo stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $190.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

