Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

