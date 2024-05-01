Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,712 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novartis by 48.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

