Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,809 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

