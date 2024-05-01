Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.70.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

