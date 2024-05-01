Mather Group LLC. Has $1.06 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.