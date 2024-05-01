Mather Group LLC. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 657,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

BAC opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

