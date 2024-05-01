Mather Group LLC. Has $1.31 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

