Mather Group LLC. Has $920,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,282 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.