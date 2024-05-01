Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

