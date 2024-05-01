Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

