Mather Group LLC. Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

