Mather Group LLC. Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $9,120,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

