Mather Group LLC. Sells 8,114 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 453,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 377,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

