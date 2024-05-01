McAdam LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

