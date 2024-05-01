McAdam LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $275.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.