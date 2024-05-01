McAdam LLC Invests $243,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,232,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $113.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

