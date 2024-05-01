McAdam LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

