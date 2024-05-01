McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

