McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.