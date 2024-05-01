McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 16,073 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,461,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121,323 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASTL opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.37 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $452.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

